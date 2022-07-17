Leah Kate’s “10 Things” Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio; Joji Makes Top 25, Charlie Puth & Jung Kook, Future, Drake & Tems Top 30

Leah Kate’s breakthrough radio single “10 Things I Hate About You” continues its upward movement at pop radio, formally securing a Top 20 position on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” concurrently moves into the Top 25, while Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” enter the Top 30.

Credited with 4,001 spins during the July 10-16 tracking period, “10 Things I Hate About You” rises one spot to #20. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 128.

Up five places, “Glimpse Of Us” earns #22 on the strength of its 3,509 spins (+1,000).

Played 2,902 times during the tracking period (+1,265), “Left and Right” ascends six spots to #26.

A spin count of 1,689 (+207) meanwhile lifts “Wait For U” four spots to #30.