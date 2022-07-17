Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

As her “Special” album hits the market, Lizzo’s hit single “About Damn Time” remains a force at radio.

The song spends a third week atop the Mediabase pop radio listing, while reaching #1 on the hot adult contemporary chart.

— “About Damn Time” keeps the pop radio throne thanks to the ~19,375 spins it received during the July 10-16 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 48.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #2, and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” stays at #3 on the pop chart.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” holds at #4, and Styles’ “Late Night Talking” jumps three spots to #5.

— “About Damn Time” meanwhile rises one place to #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing, courtesy of its ~6,437 Hot AC spins (+600).

“As It Was” drops one spot to #2, and Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” stays at #3. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” and Bieber’s own “Ghost” stay at #4 and #5, respectively.