Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” Ranks As This Week’s Greatest Pop Radio Airplay Gainer

As it continues to impress on streaming and sales charts, Kate Bush’s revived “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” continues to soar at radio.

It, notably, ranks as this week’s greatest airplay gainer at the pop format.

“Running Up That Hill” received ~8,150 Mediabase-monitored pop spins during the July 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a whopping 2,023.

Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook),” the next greatest gainer, added 1,265 spins this week. Other notable gainers include Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” (+1,235), Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” (+1,143), and Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” (+1,046).

“Running Up That Hill” rises four spots to #12 on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

First released in 1985, “Running Up That Hill” is enjoying a resurgence following its pivotal inclusion in the fourth season of “Stranger Things.”