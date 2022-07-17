James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
The single received ~503 spins during the July 10-16 tracking period, fueling a one-place rise to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 77 plays.
David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. The collaboration received ~432 plays (-69).
Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance’s “Heaven Takes You Home” holds at #3, and Sofi Tukker’s “Summer In New York” jumps eight spots to #4. Down one place, Alesso & Zara Larsson’s “Words” takes #5.
