Alexa Collins, Sky Simpson, More Walk Runway For Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish Swim Week Show (Special Look)

Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish brand just made its Miami Swim Week debut, showcasing its new swim line at the PARAISO Miami Beach.

Set to a soundtrack of pop and country hits, the runway show featured a series of well-known models in Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins, Angele Babicz, Skyler Simpson, Kylter Green, Leidy Amelia, Vanessa Christine, Elle Smith Miss USA, Stephaine Rayner, Kyra Green, and Morgan Lolar.

In addition to a red carpet, the event featured a noteworthy afterparty. Sponsors for the evening included Klarna, Zala Hair Extension, Zooz Goup (social media and technology agency) and Blue ice Vodka with an after-party by host sponsor Mynt Lounge.

Photos from the runway, backstage area, and afterparty follow (assignment photos all courtesy TARA INK on behalf of Kittenish, with specific photo credits noted):