Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Celebrates 8th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” adds another week to its reign atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played 6,181 times during the July 10-16 tracking period, the smash hit celebrates a second consecutive and eighth total week atop the chart. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 54 but keeps the Jack Harlow tune at #1.
Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up,” the recipient of 5,885 spins (+429), moves up one spot to second place.
Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” drops a spot to #3, as Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” stays at #4. Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” concurrently holds at #5.
