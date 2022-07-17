in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Celebrates 8th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“First Class” tops rhythmic for a second consecutive and eighth total week.

Jack Harlow in First Class | Video screen | Atlantic

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” adds another week to its reign atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played 6,181 times during the July 10-16 tracking period, the smash hit celebrates a second consecutive and eighth total week atop the chart. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 54 but keeps the Jack Harlow tune at #1.

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up,” the recipient of 5,885 spins (+429), moves up one spot to second place.

Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” drops a spot to #3, as Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” stays at #4. Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” concurrently holds at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

