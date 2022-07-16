Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

For the second consecutive week, the video for Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito (featuring Chencho Corleone)” reigns supreme on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video amassed 35.1 million views during the July 8-14 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 9.4%, it gives “Me Porto Bonito” a second consecutive week at #1.

Bad Bunny, notably, also holds the #2 position for a second straight frame. His “Titi me pregunto” ranks as the week’s runner-up with 30.4 million views.

The songs also retain the respective #1 and #2 positions on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total views across all eligible uploads.