in Music News

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” Earns 2nd Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Me Porto Bonito” remains the #1 video on YouTube, while another Bad Bunny video holds #2.

Me Porto Bonito video screen | Rimas

For the second consecutive week, the video for Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito (featuring Chencho Corleone)” reigns supreme on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video amassed 35.1 million views during the July 8-14 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 9.4%, it gives “Me Porto Bonito” a second consecutive week at #1.

Bad Bunny, notably, also holds the #2 position for a second straight frame. His “Titi me pregunto” ranks as the week’s runner-up with 30.4 million views.

The songs also retain the respective #1 and #2 positions on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total views across all eligible uploads.

bad bunnychencho corleoneme porto bonitotiti me pregunto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Aespa’s “Girls” Wins US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Retains #1 On Overall Chart”

Alexa Collins, Sky Simpson, More Walk Runway For Jessie James Decker’s Kittenish Swim Week Show (Special Look)