Two BTS-Centric Projects, “In The Soop” With V Confirmed For Disney Streaming Services

As part of a new collaboration between the entertainment powerhouse and The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, five HYBE projects will be receiving global distribution.

Three have already been confirmed for Disney streaming, with two centering on BTS and one featuring BTS member V.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” says Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” adds Park Ji-won, CEO of HYBE. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

According to the press release, the three initial streaming projects will be as follows:

“BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” – A cinematic 4K concert film based on BTS’ live performance at SoFi Stadium in November 2021.

“In The Soop: Friendcation” – A previously announced travel reality show starring a group of friends — V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy — enjoying a surprise trip and the fun and leisurely activities that come with it.

“BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star” – A docuseries following the record-breaking journey of BTS, offering a window into the lives, thoughts, and plans of the BTS members “as they prepare for their second chapter.” Set to launch on Disney streaming services next year, the series will draw from a vast library of BTS music and footage from the past nine years.