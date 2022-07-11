Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Advances To 9th Week As #1 Song In America

The top of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 is shakeup — and surprise — free. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” predictably continues its reign as America’s hottest overall song.

An ongoing force on the radio, streaming, and sales fronts, “As It Was” enjoys a ninth week in the pinnacle position.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” moves into the runner-up spot this week, trading places with Jack Harlow’s now #3-ranked “First Class.”

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rises two spots to re-peak at #4 following the release of new “Stranger Things” episodes, while Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” drops a place to #5.