in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Advances To 9th Week As #1 Song In America

“As It Was” is still the biggest song in America.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screen | Columbia

The top of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 is shakeup — and surprise — free. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” predictably continues its reign as America’s hottest overall song.

An ongoing force on the radio, streaming, and sales fronts, “As It Was” enjoys a ninth week in the pinnacle position.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” moves into the runner-up spot this week, trading places with Jack Harlow’s now #3-ranked “First Class.”

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rises two spots to re-peak at #4 following the release of new “Stranger Things” episodes, while Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” drops a place to #5.

as it washarry styles

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

“Stranger Things” Star Joe Keery To Appear On July 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Two BTS-Centric Projects, “In The Soop” With V Confirmed For Disney Streaming Services