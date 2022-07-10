Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” came within one spot of debuting on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
It comfortably debuts this week.
Indeed, “Left and Right” rises nine places to enter this week’s Top 40 at #32. The collaboration between Puth and the BTS member garnered 1,637 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 785.
— As “Left and Right” enters the chart, Doja Cat’s new single “Vegas” makes moves just below. The song officially secures a Top 50 position, rising six places to #48.
“Vegas” received 410 tracking week spins (+198).
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Top 50 – KDRM Radio
Loading…