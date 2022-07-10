in Music News

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Top 50

“Left and Right” officially debuts on the pop radio chart.

Jung Kook and Charlie Puth by Matthew Daniel Siskin | Official press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” came within one spot of debuting on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

It comfortably debuts this week.

Indeed, “Left and Right” rises nine places to enter this week’s Top 40 at #32. The collaboration between Puth and the BTS member garnered 1,637 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 785.

— As “Left and Right” enters the chart, Doja Cat’s new single “Vegas” makes moves just below. The song officially secures a Top 50 position, rising six places to #48.

“Vegas” received 410 tracking week spins (+198).

charlie puthdoja catjung kookleft and rightvegas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches 8th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart