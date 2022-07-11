in TV News

“Stranger Things” Star Joe Keery To Appear On July 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Fallon” returns from hiatus next Monday.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1541 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during "Thank You Notes" on Friday, October 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Currently in the second week of a two-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with original installments on Monday, July 18.

That episode will feature a cast member from the phenomenon that is “Stranger Things.”

Joe Keery, who plays Steve in the show, will appear for an interview on the episode.

Keery will be the episode’s second interview guest, with iconic actress Jane Fonda appearing as the lead. An additional guest may be announced at a later date.

A look at the upcoming schedule, which will consist of re-runs this week and new broadcasts starting on the 18th, follows:

Monday, July 11: Guest include Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and musical guest Marcus King. (OAD 6/7/22)

Tuesday, July 12: Guest include Post Malone, Howie Mandel and musical guest Arcade Fire. (OAD 5/12/22)

Wednesday, July 13: Guests include Evan Rachel Wood, Harry Smith and musical guest Conan Gray. (OAD 6/23/22)

Thursday, July 14: Guests include Halsey, Larry Wilmore and musical guest MUNA. (OAD 6/13/22)

Friday, July 15: Guests include Kareem Abdual-Jabbar, Kristen Bell and musical guest Coast Contra. (OAD 6/20/22)

Monday, July 18: Guests include Jane Fonda and Joe Keery. Show #1683

jimmy fallonJoe keerynbcstranger thingsthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio, Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Top 50

Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Advances To 9th Week As #1 Song In America