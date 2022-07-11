“Stranger Things” Star Joe Keery To Appear On July 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Currently in the second week of a two-week hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will return with original installments on Monday, July 18.

That episode will feature a cast member from the phenomenon that is “Stranger Things.”

Joe Keery, who plays Steve in the show, will appear for an interview on the episode.

Keery will be the episode’s second interview guest, with iconic actress Jane Fonda appearing as the lead. An additional guest may be announced at a later date.

A look at the upcoming schedule, which will consist of re-runs this week and new broadcasts starting on the 18th, follows:

Monday, July 11: Guest include Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and musical guest Marcus King. (OAD 6/7/22)

Tuesday, July 12: Guest include Post Malone, Howie Mandel and musical guest Arcade Fire. (OAD 5/12/22)

Wednesday, July 13: Guests include Evan Rachel Wood, Harry Smith and musical guest Conan Gray. (OAD 6/23/22)

Thursday, July 14: Guests include Halsey, Larry Wilmore and musical guest MUNA. (OAD 6/13/22)

Friday, July 15: Guests include Kareem Abdual-Jabbar, Kristen Bell and musical guest Coast Contra. (OAD 6/20/22)

Monday, July 18: Guests include Jane Fonda and Joe Keery. Show #1683