Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“About Damn Time” stays atop the pop radio airplay chart.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” unsurprisingly retains its position atop the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~19,327 times during the July 3-9 tracking period, the hit single claims a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 580, while giving “About Damn Time” a lead of more than 1200 over the next-most-played song.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” that song, rises one spot to #2 with ~18,094 plays (-129).

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slides one spot to #3, and Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” rises one place to #4. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” descends one spot to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

