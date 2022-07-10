Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” unsurprisingly retains its position atop the Mediabase pop radio chart.
Played ~19,327 times during the July 3-9 tracking period, the hit single claims a second consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 580, while giving “About Damn Time” a lead of more than 1200 over the next-most-played song.
Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” that song, rises one spot to #2 with ~18,094 plays (-129).
Jack Harlow’s “First Class” slides one spot to #3, and Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” rises one place to #4. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” descends one spot to #5.
