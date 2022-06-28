Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, GIVEON Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1680 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maya Hawke during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Volume two of the final “Stranger Things” season and “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” both arrive this week.
In support of the respective projects, Maya Hawke and Steve Carell appear on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Both appear for interviews; Carell additionally takes part in a “Go On, Git” comedy segment.
Tuesday’s “Fallon” additionally features a visit from GIVEON, who appears for both an interview and performance in support of his new album “Give Or Take.”
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1680 — Pictured: Musical guest Giveon performs on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
