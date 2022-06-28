in TV News

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

AOC appears as a guest on Tuesday’s “Late Show.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Tuesday’s June 28, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Congresswoman Alexandria “AOC” Ocasio-Cortez appears for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The representative makes her in-studio appearance against the backdrop of an immensely lively American political sphere. As a result, the appearance may be her most eagerly anticipated late-night visit yet.

In addition to the AOC appearance, Tuesday’s “Late Show” features a performance by Jimmie Allen. The country star just released his new album “Tulip Drive.”

Prior to the 11:35PM ET/PT broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Tuesday’s June 28, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Tuesday’s June 28, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Tuesday’s June 28, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Tuesday’s June 28, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Jimmie Allen during Tuesday’s June 28, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

alexandria ocasio-cortezcbsstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. Just how “conscientiously” did they know they were breaking the law? and you have the nerve to call anyone else “not intelligent”

    Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Erupts As Most Added Song At Pop, Rhythmic, Urban, R&B, Dance, Hot AC Radio

Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, GIVEON Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)