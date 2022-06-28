Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Congresswoman Alexandria “AOC” Ocasio-Cortez appears for an interview on Tuesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The representative makes her in-studio appearance against the backdrop of an immensely lively American political sphere. As a result, the appearance may be her most eagerly anticipated late-night visit yet.
In addition to the AOC appearance, Tuesday’s “Late Show” features a performance by Jimmie Allen. The country star just released his new album “Tulip Drive.”
Prior to the 11:35PM ET/PT broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping:
