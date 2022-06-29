Maisie Peters Performs On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (First Look)

For “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Tuesday marks night two of a special four-episode stand in London. Fitting for the venue, the episode features a performance by England’s own Maisie Peters.
The acclaimed, rising pop singer-songwriter takes the stage late in the episode, closing an episode that also features Vin Diesel and Ed Sheeran as interview guests. Peters and Sheeran have a close connection, as the former releases music via the latter’s Gingerbread Man Records.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. In support of the broadcast, CBS shared first-look photos from the taping:
