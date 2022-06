Halsey’s “So Good,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Imagine Dragons, Beyonce Songs Top 30

Halsey’s “So Good” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” continue their rapid climbs at pop radio; each song earns a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” and Beyonc√©’s new “BREAK MY SOUL” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 2,871 times during the June 19-25 tracking period, “So Good” soars nine spots to #24. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,355.

Up twelve spots, “Running Up That Hill” takes #25 with 2,730 spins (+1,736).

Credited with 1,984 plays (+314), “Bones” rises four spots to #28.

“BREAK MY SOUL,” which launched during the tracking period, earns #30 with 1,593 spins.