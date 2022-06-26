Halsey’s “So Good,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Imagine Dragons, Beyonce Songs Top 30

Halsey’s “So Good” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” continue their rapid climbs at pop radio; each song earns a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” and Beyoncé’s new “BREAK MY SOUL” concurrently hit the Top 30.

Played 2,871 times during the June 19-25 tracking period, “So Good” soars nine spots to #24. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,355.

Up twelve spots, “Running Up That Hill” takes #25 with 2,730 spins (+1,736).

Credited with 1,984 plays (+314), “Bones” rises four spots to #28.

“BREAK MY SOUL,” which launched during the tracking period, earns #30 with 1,593 spins.