Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” Reportedly Impacting Pop Radio In July

A new report suggests that the biggest song on country radio may soon go for airplay at the pop format.

According to AllAccess, Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” will impact pop radio in conjunction with the July 12 add board.

“Wasted On You,” which appears on Wallen’s blockbuster album “Dangerous,” has posted strong consumption numbers since its launch. It hit #1 at the country radio format this past week.

Wallen previously charted at pop radio as part of the Diplo collaboration “Heartless.” His “7 Summers” received some support at pop, but it failed to make the Top 40 despite exceptional streaming and sales figures.