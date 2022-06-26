Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Top 20

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” continues its impressive run at pop radio, officially entering the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
After spending multiple weeks at #21, The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” finally enters the Top 20 on this week’s listing.
— Played 7,582 times during the June 19-25 tracking period, “Sunroof” rises two spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,382.
— A spin count of 4,263 concurrently lifts “Out Of Time” one spot to #20. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 328.
