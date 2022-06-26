in Music News

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” Top 20

“Sunroof” and “Out Of Time” reach new highs at pop radio.

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” continues its impressive run at pop radio, officially entering the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

After spending multiple weeks at #21, The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time” finally enters the Top 20 on this week’s listing.

— Played 7,582 times during the June 19-25 tracking period, “Sunroof” rises two spots to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,382.

— A spin count of 4,263 concurrently lifts “Out Of Time” one spot to #20. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 328.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

