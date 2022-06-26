Alesso & Zara Larsson’s “Words” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

Alesso & Zara Larsson’s “Words” makes a big move on the Mediabase US dance radio chart, rising from #4 to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Words” received ~529 spins during the June 19-25 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 79 plays.

Up one place from last week’s position, Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance’s “Heaven Take You Home” ranks as a close #2. The collaboration received ~518 spins (+64).

Kx5, Kaskade & Deadmau5’s “Escape (featuring Hayla)” falls one spot to #3, as Seamus D’s “Like That” drops from #1 to #4.

David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do” concurrently ascends one place to #5.