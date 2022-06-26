Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

One of the standout singles from Morgan Wallen’s blockbuster “Dangerous: The Double Album” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

“Wasted On You,” that song, rises one place to take over the top spot. It seizes the throne from Parmalee’s “Take My Name.”

In addition to leading in chart points, “Wasted On You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 19-25 tracking period.

The song received ~8,732 spins (+256) and ~38.89 million audience impressions.

“Take My Name” falls to #2 this week, and Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” rises one spot to #3.