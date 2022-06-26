in Music News

BoyWithUke’s “Toxic” Earns #1 At Alternative Radio Format

“Toxic” takes over the top spot at alternative.

BoyWithUke - Toxic lyric video screenshot || Mercury/Republic

BoyWithUke’s “Toxic” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The #2 song last week, “Toxic” seizes this week’s throne from Weezer’s “A Little Bit Of Love.”

“Toxic” received ~2,467 spins during the June 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 48.

“A Little Bit Of Love” falls to #2 this week, as Bob Moses’ “Love Brand New” holds at #3. The Lumineers’ “Where We Are” spends another week in the #4 position.

Panic! At The Disco’s predictably fast moving “Viva Las Vengeance” enters the Top 5 this week, rising two spots to #5.

bob mosesboywithukepanic at the discothe lumineerstoxicweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

