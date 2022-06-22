in TV News

Emma Chamberlain, WWE’s Riddle Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The episode also features Maya Rudolph and Brett Eldredge.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1676 -- Pictured: (l-r) YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by Emma Chamberlain.

The social media star appears for an interview on the popular NBC late-night talk show.

Chamberlain is one of two interview guests, with Fallon’s fellow “SNL” alum Maya Rudolph also dropping by the show. Wednesday’s episode additionally features a new “Suggestion Box” segment; WWE Superstar Riddle makes an appearance.

Later, Brett Eldredge takes the stage for a musical performance. The episode airs at 11:35PM ET/PT, and first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1676 — Pictured: Musical guest Brett Eldredge performs on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1676 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maya Rudolph during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1676 — Pictured: (l-r) YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1676 — Pictured: (l-r) YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1676 — Pictured: (l-r) NBA Draft pick Bennedict Mathurin and WWE Wrestler Riddle during “Suggestion Box” on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Benedict mathurinEmma chamberlainjimmy fallonnbcriddlethe tonight showwwe

