Emma Chamberlain, WWE’s Riddle Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1676 -- Pictured: (l-r) YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by Emma Chamberlain.
The social media star appears for an interview on the popular NBC late-night talk show.
Chamberlain is one of two interview guests, with Fallon’s fellow “SNL” alum Maya Rudolph also dropping by the show. Wednesday’s episode additionally features a new “Suggestion Box” segment; WWE Superstar Riddle makes an appearance.
Later, Brett Eldredge takes the stage for a musical performance. The episode airs at 11:35PM ET/PT, and first-look photos follow:
