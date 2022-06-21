Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, GIVEON Scheduled For June 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” Steve Carell will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actor-comedian will appear as the lead interview guest on the June 28 episode. The episode will also feature appearances by Maya Hawke and GIVEON; both will chat with Fallon, and GIVEON will also take the stage for a musical performance.
Who else will be appearing on “Fallon” in the coming days? Listings follow:
Tuesday, June 21: Guests include Kim Kardashian, Hannah Einbinder, Mo Willems and musical guest paris jackson. Show #1675
Wednesday, June 22: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Brett Eldredge. Show #1676
Thursday, June 23: Guests include Evan Rachel Wood, a special appearance by Chris Hemsworth and musical guest Conan Gray. Show #1677
Friday, June 24: Guests include Julie Andrews, Hayden Christensen and Preacher Lawson. Show #1678
Monday, June 27: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Justin Thomas and a performance from A Strange Loop. Show #1679
Tuesday, June 28: Guests include Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Giveon and musical guest Giveon. Show #1680
