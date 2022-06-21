in TV News

Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, GIVEON Scheduled For June 28 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just confirmed next Tuesday’s “Fallon” guest list.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1525 -- Pictured: Musical guest Giveon performs on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

To support “Minions: The Rise Of Gru,” Steve Carell will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actor-comedian will appear as the lead interview guest on the June 28 episode. The episode will also feature appearances by Maya Hawke and GIVEON; both will chat with Fallon, and GIVEON will also take the stage for a musical performance.

Who else will be appearing on “Fallon” in the coming days? Listings follow:

Tuesday, June 21: Guests include Kim Kardashian, Hannah Einbinder, Mo Willems and musical guest paris jackson. Show #1675

Wednesday, June 22: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Brett Eldredge. Show #1676

Thursday, June 23: Guests include Evan Rachel Wood, a special appearance by Chris Hemsworth and musical guest Conan Gray. Show #1677

Friday, June 24: Guests include Julie Andrews, Hayden Christensen and Preacher Lawson. Show #1678

Monday, June 27: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Justin Thomas and a performance from A Strange Loop. Show #1679

Tuesday, June 28: Guests include Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, Giveon and musical guest Giveon. Show #1680

