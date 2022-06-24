in TV News

Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters Scheduled For June 28 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

The episode will broadcast from London.

Ed Sheeran and James Corden | Photo courtesy of CBS

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will head to London during the week of June 27, and high-profile guests will appear on each of the four episodes.

The June 28 episode will feature two noteworthy English musicians.

Ed Sheeran will appear as an interview guest on the episode, while Maisie Peters will take the stage for a musical performance. Peters, notably, releases music through Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records.

Vin Diesel will join Sheeran as an interview guest on the broadcast.

A complete look at the London “Corden” lineups follows:

Monday, June 27
Broadcast from London featuring “Take a Break: White House” with President Joe Biden, plus guests Billie Eilish; David Harbour; musical performance by Alanis Morissette (n)

Tuesday, June 28
Broadcast from London featuring guests Vin Diesel; Ed Sheeran; musical performance by Maisie Peters (n)

Wednesday, June 29
Broadcast from London featuring guests John Boyega; Sam Smith; Minnie Driver; Lior Suchard; musical performance by Cat Burns and Sam Smith (n)

Thursday, June 30
Broadcast from London featuring guests Jamie Dornan; Tessa Thompson (n)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

