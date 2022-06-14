Halsey’s “So Good” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Halsey’s “So Good” attracted ample opening week attention at pop radio, earning the top spot on this week’s Mediabase add board.
The new single won impact-week support from 76 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.
Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” a new pickup for 50 stations, follows as second-most added. Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” follows in third with 43 pickups, while Kate Bush’s reborn “Running Up That Hill” takes fourth with 35 adds.
Picked up by 23 stations, Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” earns fifth on the add board.
This week’s other notable pop radio options: Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug’s “Potion” (20 adds, 6th-most), Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” (18 adds, 7th-most), Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” (17 adds, 8th-most), Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” (14 adds, 9th-most), and BTS’ “Yet To Come” (13 adds, 10th-most).
