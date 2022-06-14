in Music News

Halsey’s “So Good” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Halsey single has a good start at pop radio.

Halsey - So Good music video screen | Capitol

Halsey’s “So Good” attracted ample opening week attention at pop radio, earning the top spot on this week’s Mediabase add board.

The new single won impact-week support from 76 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” a new pickup for 50 stations, follows as second-most added. Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” follows in third with 43 pickups, while Kate Bush’s reborn “Running Up That Hill” takes fourth with 35 adds.

Picked up by 23 stations, Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” earns fifth on the add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug’s “Potion” (20 adds, 6th-most), Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” (18 adds, 7th-most), Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” (17 adds, 8th-most), Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” (14 adds, 9th-most), and BTS’ “Yet To Come” (13 adds, 10th-most).

btscalvin harrisdoja catDrakedua lipafuturehalseyharry stylesimagine dragonsKate bushkhalidLeah katemarshmellopost maloneso goodtemsyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Halsey Appears, Plays Best Friends Challenge On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Dakota Johnson Appears For Chat, Mad Lib Karaoke On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)