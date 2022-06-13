Halsey Appears, Plays Best Friends Challenge On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

On the heels of playing a New York concert and releasing new single “So Good,” Halsey pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The music star appears as the lead guest on Monday’s episode, joining host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. Halsey and Fallon also participate in a new edition of the show’s “Best Friends Challenge” game.

In addition to Halsey, Monday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Larry Wilmore. Later, MUNA takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow: