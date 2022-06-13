in TV News

Halsey Appears, Plays Best Friends Challenge On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Halsey appears as the lead guest on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1669 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Halsey and host Jimmy Fallon during Best Friends Challenge on Monday, June 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

On the heels of playing a New York concert and releasing new single “So Good,” Halsey pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The music star appears as the lead guest on Monday’s episode, joining host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. Halsey and Fallon also participate in a new edition of the show’s “Best Friends Challenge” game.

In addition to Halsey, Monday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Larry Wilmore. Later, MUNA takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1669 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Larry Wilmore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1669 — Pictured: Musical guest Muna performs on Monday, June 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1669 — Pictured: Musical guest Muna performs on Monday, June 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1669 — Pictured: Musical guest Muna performs on Monday, June 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1669 — Pictured: Musical guest Muna performs on Monday, June 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1669 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Halsey and host Jimmy Fallon during Best Friends Challenge on Monday, June 13, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

halseyjimmy fallonlarry wilmoremunanbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Hailey Bieber, Anitta Appear On June 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)