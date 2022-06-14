in TV News

Dakota Johnson Appears For Chat, Mad Lib Karaoke On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Dakota Johnson appears on Tuesday’s “Fallon.”

Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features Dakota Johnson as its lead guest.

The actress takes part in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon during the broadcast. Not simply there to chat, she also joins Fallon for a “Mad Lib Karaoke” segment.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Adam Scott and Carrie Underwood. Scott chats with Fallon, while Underwood takes the stage to perform in support of her new album “Denim & Rhinestones.”

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1670 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1670 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson and host Jimmy Fallon during “Mad Lib Karaoke” on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1670 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1670 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actress Dakota Johnson during “Mad Lib Karaoke” on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1670 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actress Dakota Johnson during “Mad Lib Karaoke” on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1670 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Adam Scott during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

