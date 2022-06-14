Dakota Johnson Appears For Chat, Mad Lib Karaoke On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1670 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features Dakota Johnson as its lead guest.
The actress takes part in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon during the broadcast. Not simply there to chat, she also joins Fallon for a “Mad Lib Karaoke” segment.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Adam Scott and Carrie Underwood. Scott chats with Fallon, while Underwood takes the stage to perform in support of her new album “Denim & Rhinestones.”
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
