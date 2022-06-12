Songs By BTS, Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux, Nya, Halsey Officially Reach Top 50 At Pop Radio

BTS’ “Yet To Come,” Duke & Jones x Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle,” Nya’s “Closer Than Close,” and Halsey’s “So Good” are all gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 rankings this week.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the June 5-11 tracking period, “Yet To Come” amassed 490 plays. The count positions the new BTS release as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song.

Played 384 times this week (+174), “Jiggle Jiggle” ascends six spots to #47.

Up three places, “Closer Than Close” earns #48 with 368 spins (+99).

“So Good,” also a late-week arrival, takes #50 courtesy of its 321 spins.