Hailey Bieber, Anitta Appear On June 16 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Hailey Bieber and Anitta will appear on the episode, airing this coming Thursday.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 1176 -- Pictured: (l-r) Hailey Bieber, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Hailey Bieber has several television appearances on the docket this week. One stop will be “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Indeed, the noteworthy model and entertainment personality will appear on the June 16 edition of the daytime talk show. Bieber will be an in-studio guest, joining host Kelly Clarkson for an interview.

Anitta will also appear for an in-studio interview, while Kang Daniel will deliver a musical performance. Clarkson will perform “Call Out My Name” as the “Kelly-Oke” song.

Ahead of the episode, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” team shared photos of the Bieber and Anitta appearances.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1176 — Pictured: Hailey Bieber — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1176 — Pictured: (l-r) Hailey Bieber, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1176 — Pictured: (l-r) Hailey Bieber, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1176 — Pictured: Anitta — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 1176 — Pictured: Anitta — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

