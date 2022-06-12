5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Me Myself & I” Officially Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio

In rising from #54 to #28, Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” represents the highest-ranking debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. It is not the only new entry.

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Me Myself & I” also earns a spot inside the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #41, the single earns #40 on this week’s listing. “Me Myself & I” received 834 spins during the June 5-11 tracking period; the count reflects a gain of 120 plays from last week’s figure.

Released in May, “Me Myself & I” appears on the band’s forthcoming album “5SOS5.”