Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Top 30

“Maybe You’re The Problem” and “I Like You” rise at pop radio.

Ava Max’s latest single and Post Malone’s new collaboration with Doja Cat both make noteworthy position gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The former officially enters the Top 25, while the latter makes its chart debut — inside the Top 30.

Up two places, Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem” earns #25 on the official chart. The single garnered 2,791 spins during the June 5-11 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 191.

Below last week’s chart at #54, Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” flies onto this week’s 40-song listing at #28. The collaboration, which appears on Post’s new album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” received 2,393 spins (+2,190).

