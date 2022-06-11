in Music News

Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

The collaboration will enter the Top 10 on this week’s chart.

Camila Cabello in Bam Bam | Video screen | Epic records

After several weeks of knocking on the door, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” will enter the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “Familia” collaboration received 8,331 spins during the first six days of the June 5-11 tracking period, marking a gain of 0.7% from the same-time-last-week mark. The count slots “Bam Bam” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an imminent threat from below (let alone two of them), “Bam Bam” should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Bam Bam” is also charting prominently at hot adult contemporary radio, where it currently holds the #12 position on the real-time Mediabase breakdown.

