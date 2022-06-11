in Music News

BTS’ “Yet To Come” Closes Day One With Over 300 Pop Radio Spins, Earns #3 On Global Spotify Chart

“Yet To Come” appears on the group’s new “Proof” anthology album.

BTS - Yet To Come video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC

In addition to reaching #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart, BTS’ “Yet To Come” found opening day interest at radio.

According to Mediabase, “Yet To Come” had received 336 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, June 10. The count slots the new song at #47 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, which accounts for the first six days of the June 5-11 tracking period.

It is unclear how airplay will hold up in the immediate future, but “Yet To Come” still stands a good chance of closing the week inside the Top 50.

“Yet To Come,” the focus single from the group’s new “Proof” anthology album, also made an opening day splash on Spotify. The song earns #3 on the Global chart for Friday, trailing only Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” It meanwhile arrives at #10 on the US listing.

