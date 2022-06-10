Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Is Connecting Very Well With Pop Radio Listeners

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” is proving resonant with pop radio listeners, scoring strong marks in the latest Mediabase/CMM Callout survey report.

According to the survey, “About Damn Time” is receiving a positive response from 69.7% of listeners, a negative response from 21.4%, and thus a “net positive” score of 48.3%. The song, meanwhile, boasts a “favorite” rating from 30.6%.

Of the 15 active singles in this week’s report, “About Damn Time” boasts the #1 positive rating, the #5 (fifth-lowest) negative rating, the #1 net positive rating, and the #1 favorite rating.

“About Damn Time” entered the Top 10 on last week’s pop chart, and it could rocket into the Top 5 this week.