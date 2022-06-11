in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BTS’ “Proof” Projected For #1 With 275-300K Total US Units, Big Sales Total

BTS’ new album will debut at #1 in the United States.

BTS - Proof-era photo, courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS will unsurprisingly score a new #1 this week, as the group’s anthology release “Proof” will comfortably reign as America’s top-performing album.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should generate 275-300K in total first week US units. Hits estimates that nearly 90% of the activity will come from traditional album sales, implying a figure in the 230-270K range.

Should the projections hold, “Proof” would debut with the year’s second-biggest sales total (after Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” at 330K) and one of the top unit totals (after “Harry’s House” at over 521K, and in the same range as Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” 295K, and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” 274K).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

