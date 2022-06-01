Aespa Inks Deal With Warner Records, Sets June 24 Release Date For New Single “Life’s Too Short”

The summer of 2022 is set to be a big one for aespa.

News broke Wednesday that the rising star girl group and label SM Entertainment have announced a global partnership with Warner Records. The partnership will give aespa a powerful new wave of support in key markets.

That support comes as aespa launches new music. The group will be releasing “Girls – The 2nd Mini Album” on July 8, and lead single/title track “Life’s Too Short” will arrive on June 24. Not content to let fans wait for everything, the group has issued “Illusion” as a sneak peek of the new EP.

In addition to scoring the Warner deal, aespa has been named the latest Apple Music UpNext artist. Along with valuable exposure on the Apple platform, the program includes an upcoming “Jimmy Kimmel Live” performance.

“We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Warner Records’ family and so grateful to have them on board as we embark on our next chapter,” said aespa. “We are excited for what’s in store, including the release of our new project, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album this summer and being named Apple Music’s Up Next artist!”