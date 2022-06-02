in TV News

Lilly Singh, Quinta Brunson Chat With Dwyane Wade On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Dwyane Wade hosts the bonus “Ellen” episode.

Lilly Singh and Dwyane Wade on 6/2/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Although “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” technically aired its series finale last week, the long-running daytime program some bonus episodes featuring guest hosts.

A new installment airs Thursday, featuring basketball great Dwyane Wade in the hosting chair.

Wade welcomes Lilly Singh and Quinta Brunson as interview guests. Singh talks about meeting Wade at an NBA All-Star event, before discussing her book “Be A Triangle.” She and the guest host also play a game of “Speak Out.”

Brunson talks about “Abbott Elementary,” as well as an encounter she had with Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union.

The full episode will air Thursday, but sneak peek videos follow:

dwyane wadelilly singhquinta brunsonthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Aespa Inks Deal With Warner Records, Sets June 24 Release Date For New Single “Life’s Too Short”

Demi Lovato Confirmed To Appear, Perform On June 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”