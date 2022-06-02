Lilly Singh, Quinta Brunson Chat With Dwyane Wade On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Although “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” technically aired its series finale last week, the long-running daytime program some bonus episodes featuring guest hosts.
A new installment airs Thursday, featuring basketball great Dwyane Wade in the hosting chair.
Wade welcomes Lilly Singh and Quinta Brunson as interview guests. Singh talks about meeting Wade at an NBA All-Star event, before discussing her book “Be A Triangle.” She and the guest host also play a game of “Speak Out.”
Brunson talks about “Abbott Elementary,” as well as an encounter she had with Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union.
The full episode will air Thursday, but sneak peek videos follow:
