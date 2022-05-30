Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Enters Top 40 At Pop Radio; 88rising & BIBI, Pitbull & Zac Brown Top 50

As Harry Styles’ “As It Was” celebrates a third week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, fellow “Harry’s House” song “Late Night Talking” debuts on the listing.

Below last week’s chart at #45, “Late Night Talking” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The song received 1,277 spins during the May 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 830.

“Late Night Talking” is the only debut on this week’s chart, although two songs make moves just below the listing. 88rising & BIBI’s “Best Lover” and Pitbull & Zac Brown’s “Can’t Stop Us Now” both enter the Top 40.

Played 346 times during the tracking week (+123), “Best Lover” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #48 song. It was #54 last week.

“Can’t Stop Us Now” also rises six places, earning #49 with 325 spins (+106).