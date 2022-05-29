in Music News

Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio, Khalid’s “Skyline” Joins Top 30

“All 4 Nothing” and “Skyline” make moves on a quiet chart.

Lauv - All 4 Nothing video screen | Virgin

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart is light on major moves, with only one new addition to the Top 5 (Jack Harlow’s “First Class”) and no new members of the Top 10, Top 15, or Top 20.

There are, however, newcomers in this week’s Top 25 and Top 30. Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” enters the former, while Khalid’s “Skyline” joins the latter.

Played 2,887 times during the May 22-28 tracking period, “All 4 Nothing” rises two spots to #24.

“Skyline,” the recipient of 1,897 spins during the official tracking period (+273), ascends one spot to #30.

