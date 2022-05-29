Halestorm’s “The Steeple” rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase active rock chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “The Steeple” claims #1 on the strength of its ~1,848 plays. This week’s count reflects a week-over-week gain of 123.
Five Finger Death Punch’s “AfterLife,” which received ~1,776 spins during the May 22-28 tracking period (+39), holds at #2.
Ghost’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” drops two spots to #3, and Bad Wolves’ “If Tomorrow Never Comes” climbs one place to #4. Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” concurrently slides one spot to take #5 on this week’s chart.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Halestorm’s “The Steeple” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio – KDRM Radio
Loading…