Halestorm’s “The Steeple” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio

Halestorm’s single tops this week’s active rock chart.

Halestorm The Steeple video screen | Atlantic

Halestorm’s “The Steeple” rises to the top of this week’s Mediabase active rock chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “The Steeple” claims #1 on the strength of its ~1,848 plays. This week’s count reflects a week-over-week gain of 123.

Five Finger Death Punch’s “AfterLife,” which received ~1,776 spins during the May 22-28 tracking period (+39), holds at #2.

Ghost’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” drops two spots to #3, and Bad Wolves’ “If Tomorrow Never Comes” climbs one place to #4. Jelly Roll’s “Dead Man Walking” concurrently slides one spot to take #5 on this week’s chart.

