Miley Cyrus, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

Entertainment superstar Miley Cyrus appears on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Visiting the show for the first time in five years, Cyrus appears as Monday’s lead interview guest.

The episode also features a chat with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who are supporting their new book “The Office BFFs: Tales From The Office From Two Best Friends.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping: