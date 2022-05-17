in TV News

Justin Timberlake Answers Burning Questions, Keith Urban Sings “Blue Ain’t Your Color” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Justin Timberlake appears on “Ellen” for the final time.

Justin Timberlake on 5/17/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” concludes in less than two weeks, which means more noteworthy celebrities are making their final appearance on the long-running talk show.

Tuesday marks the final visits for Justin Timberlake and Keith Urban, who will have each made at least twenty appearances on the program.

Both participate in interviews during Tuesday’s broadcast. Timberlake additionally takes part in a round of “Burning Questions,” while Urban serenades Ellen with a rendition of his hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The episode will air later Tuesday afternoon, but sneak peek videos already follow:

justin timberlakekeith urbanthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Miley Cyrus, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)