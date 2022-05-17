Justin Timberlake Answers Burning Questions, Keith Urban Sings “Blue Ain’t Your Color” On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” concludes in less than two weeks, which means more noteworthy celebrities are making their final appearance on the long-running talk show.

Tuesday marks the final visits for Justin Timberlake and Keith Urban, who will have each made at least twenty appearances on the program.

Both participate in interviews during Tuesday’s broadcast. Timberlake additionally takes part in a round of “Burning Questions,” while Urban serenades Ellen with a rendition of his hit “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The episode will air later Tuesday afternoon, but sneak peek videos already follow: