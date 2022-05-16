in TV News

Shakira Appears, Takes Part In TikTok Challenge On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Shakira appears on Monday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1654 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In support of her new NBC series “Dancing With Myself,” Shakira appears on the network’s flagship late-night talk show.

The global superstar serves as the lead guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to chatting with Fallon, Shakira and the “Tonight Show” host take part in a “Watch It Once TikTok” dance challenge. The segment, obviously, represents a direct teaser for her TikTok-themed “Dancing” series.

Monday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Michelle Dockery and comedy from T. Murph. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1654 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira and host Jimmy Fallon during the Watch It Once TikTok Challenge on Monday, May 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1654 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1654 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira and host Jimmy Fallon during the Watch It Once TikTok Challenge on Monday, May 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1654 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1654 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Michelle Dockery during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1654 — Pictured: Comedian T. Murph performs on Monday, May 16, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcshakirathe tonight show

