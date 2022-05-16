Shakira Appears, Takes Part In TikTok Challenge On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

In support of her new NBC series “Dancing With Myself,” Shakira appears on the network’s flagship late-night talk show.

The global superstar serves as the lead guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

In addition to chatting with Fallon, Shakira and the “Tonight Show” host take part in a “Watch It Once TikTok” dance challenge. The segment, obviously, represents a direct teaser for her TikTok-themed “Dancing” series.

Monday’s “Fallon” also features a chat with Michelle Dockery and comedy from T. Murph. First-look photos follow: