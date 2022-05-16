Billboard Hot 100: Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Reclaims Status As #1 Song In America, Bad Bunny Lands 4 In Top 10

In conjunction with the release of his full “Come Home The Kids Miss You” album and growing buzz over the song, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” returns to #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

“First Class,” which is celebrating a second non-consecutive week at #1, rises two spots to seize the throne from Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems).” That song falls to #3 this week, with Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holding in between at #2.

“Come Home” was one of two major albums to launch this week, with Bad Bunny’s chart-topping “Un Verano Sin Ti” ranking as the other. The Bad Bunny album yields four Top 10 Hot 100 hits this week, with “Moscow Mule” taking #4, “Titi Me Pregunto” earning #5, “Despues De La Play” grabbing #6, and “Me Porto Bonito (with Chencho Corleone)” securing #10.