Songs By Ava Max, Khalid, Leah Kate, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Nicky Youre & Day Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem,” Khalid’s “Skyline,” Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You,” Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers,” and Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Maybe You’re The Problem” makes this week’s Top 40 at #32. The Ava Max song received 1,488 spins during the May 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 672.

Up ten places, “Skyline” makes its Top 40 bow at #34. The Khalid song posted a tracking period play count of 1,133 (+527).

Credited with 958 spins (+321), “10 Things I Hate About You” rises six spots to #37.

An eight-place rise brings “Flowers” to #39. The “Fingers Crossed” follow-up received 944 spins (+524).

Played 943 times (+623), “Sunroof” ascends eleven spots to #40.