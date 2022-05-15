The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Ed Sheeran & Lil Baby, The Walters, Sam Smith Top 20

The Kid LAROI’s “Thousand Miles” climbs to another high on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, formally securing a Top 15 position.
Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby),” The Walters’ “I Love You So,” and Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” concurrently make the Top 20.
Played 7,266 times during the May 8-14 tracking period (+1,331), “Thousand Miles” rises two places to #14.
Up four spots, “2step” takes #18 with 5,179 spins (+1,322).
A spin count of 4,110 (+223) meanwhile lifts “I Love You So” two spots to #19.
Credited with 4,034 spins (+1,073), “Love Me More” rises five places to #20.
