Songs By Jnr Choi, The Weeknd, Tyga & Doja Cat Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Lauv, Lady Gaga Top 30

“To The Moon,” “Out Of Time,” “Freaky Deaky,” “All 4 Nothing,” and “Hold My Hand” ascend on the pop chart.

To The Moon - Jnr Choi & Sam Tompkins video screen | Epic Records

Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon,” The Weeknd’s “Out Of Time,” and Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” officially enter the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” meanwhile move into the chart’s Top 30.

Played 3,159 times during the May 8-14 tracking week (+423), “To The Moon” jumps six places to #21.

Up five places, “Out Of Time” takes #23 with 2,910 spins (+281).

“Freaky Deaky,” which received 2,890 spins (-69), rises two spots to #24.

The recipient of 2,302 spins (+348), “All 4 Nothing” rises three spots to #29.

A ten-place gain concurrently lifts “Hold My Hand” to #30; the Gaga song received 1,909 spins (+1,075).

