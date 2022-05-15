Dixie D’Amelio Walks Red Carpet Ahead Of Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards (Special Look)

2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Dixie D’Amelio arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
Social media star, reality TV star, and singer Dixie D’Amelio will be appearing as a presenter at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Prior to the event, D’Amelio made her presence felt on the show’s official red carpet.
D’Amelio is one of numerous high-profile attendees at Sunday’s show, with a guest list that spans big names in music, social media, and broader entertainment.
Diddy is hosting the event, which was to begin airing at 8PM ET on NBC.
Photos from D’Amelio’s arrival follow:
billboard music awardsdixie d'amelio
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…