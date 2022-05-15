Dixie D’Amelio Walks Red Carpet Ahead Of Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards (Special Look)

Social media star, reality TV star, and singer Dixie D’Amelio will be appearing as a presenter at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Prior to the event, D’Amelio made her presence felt on the show’s official red carpet.

D’Amelio is one of numerous high-profile attendees at Sunday’s show, with a guest list that spans big names in music, social media, and broader entertainment.

Diddy is hosting the event, which was to begin airing at 8PM ET on NBC.

Photos from D’Amelio’s arrival follow: