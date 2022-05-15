in TV News

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Appearance At Billboard Music Awards

The couple captivates interest ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly routinely make waves with their red carpet appearances, and their arrival at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards will doubtfully break from that trend.

The couple arrived together at the event, with each showcasing an aesthetic that will – for better or worse – capture interest from onlookers.

Machine Gun Kelly was a late addition to the performer lineup for Sunday’s show, with the confirmation coming after news broke that Red Hot Chili Peppers would not be moving forward with their advertised performance.

Photos of Megan and MGK follow:

2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Megan Fox arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Megan Fox arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

