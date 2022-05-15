Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Appearance At Billboard Music Awards

2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly routinely make waves with their red carpet appearances, and their arrival at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards will doubtfully break from that trend.
The couple arrived together at the event, with each showcasing an aesthetic that will – for better or worse – capture interest from onlookers.
Machine Gun Kelly was a late addition to the performer lineup for Sunday’s show, with the confirmation coming after news broke that Red Hot Chili Peppers would not be moving forward with their advertised performance.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…