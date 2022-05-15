Dove Cameron, Lexi Rivera Walk Red Carpet, Look Fantastic At Billboard Music Awards (Special Look)

2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: Dove Cameron arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC)
Six weeks ago, the MGM Grand Garden Arena played host to the Grammy Awards.
Sunday, the venue welcomes another music awards event: the Billboard Music Awards.
Sean “Diddy” Combs is hosting the event, which will begin at 8PM and feature a variety of performances and chart-driven awards.
Prior to the event, big names from entertainment and social media made their presences felt on the official red (well, white) carpet. That list includes Dove Cameron and Lexi Rivera.
Both looked characteristically great as they arrived for the show; official photos follow:
2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Dove Cameron arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Dove Cameron arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC)
2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Dove Cameron arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC)
2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: Lexi Rivera arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC)
billboard music awards dove cameron lexi rivera
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…